Prairie Voyagers middle school campers enjoy kayaking at the Upper Missouri Ministries Bible camp in this 2013 file photo. In 2020, the camp's capacity was cut by 50% which caused the mission funding issues.
Upper Missouri Ministries (UMM) in Epping received a $300,000 grant from Strengthen ND through its Creative Community Solutions grantmaking program and will use funding to leverage hydroponic technology with the Camp UMM community to provide fresh food for northwest North Dakota and test a diversified financial model. Upper Missouri Ministries Executive Director said that the funding has been several years in the making.
The hydroponic container farm should arrive at UMM by the end of the year, which will allow the organization to grow produce year round.
“We are just getting into the logistics of what it would look like,” Johnson said. “We are giving ourselves six months or so once it arrives to get it acclimated and up and running.”
Johnson is hoping by the end of the school year in May 2023 they will be able to have a few school groups out for a field trip.He said that by fall of 2023 the UMM board would like to open it up to all local schools and community groups to gather.
“That’s really the goal. The UMM Board was looking for an innovative way to get the people to come back, which is part of it and then giving back to the community. They go hand in hand for us. We serve people,” Johnson said.
Johnson explained that the grant is earmarked only for the hydroponic technology farm project.
“We will certainly be partnering with many local food banks and probably schools to allow what we grow to be utilized locally,” Johnson said. “It’s another hands-on tool for kids to come and experience a connection to creation. The opportunity for them to taste, pick and see plants grow and how they can grow with hopes that they can understand what they are getting at the grocery store is not just a salad in a bag.”
Johnson explained that the coronavirus pandemic really hit the UMM organization hard, because their main focus is gathering groups of people together.
“This is a project that we planned to get off the ground as a way to get people to gather again on our property and learn a bit about where things grow and how they grow. That is our goal with this new project,” Johnson said.
