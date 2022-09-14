Summer camp (copy)

Prairie Voyagers middle school campers enjoy kayaking at the Upper Missouri Ministries Bible camp in this 2013 file photo. In 2020, the camp's capacity was cut by 50% which caused the mission funding issues. 

 Sara Spaulding | Williston Herald

Upper Missouri Ministries (UMM) in Epping received a $300,000 grant from Strengthen ND through its Creative Community Solutions grantmaking program and will use funding to leverage hydroponic technology with the Camp UMM community to provide fresh food for northwest North Dakota and test a diversified financial model. Upper Missouri Ministries Executive Director said that the funding has been several years in the making.

The hydroponic container farm should arrive at UMM by the end of the year, which will allow the organization to grow produce year round.



