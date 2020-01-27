The economy in Williston and Williams County took a slight dip compared to 2018, according to the latest numbers from Williston Economic Development.
In December’s Economy at a Glance report compiled by Economic Development, several areas showed growth, while others were unchanged. The data includes numbers from November and December 2018 and 2019, as well as year-to-date numbers for both years. The data comes from various sources, including the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
Workforce
1.7 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of November 2019, which is unchanged from November 2018. The State’s unemployment rate also remained unchanged, showing 2.1% in both November 2018 and 2019.
Sales Tax Distributions
$22,578,880: The 2019 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $1,165,907 higher than this time in 2018, but distributions for December 2019 were $703,030 lower than December 2018.
$29,326,060: The 2019 year-to-date distributions for Williams County, showing an increase of $5,565,995 more than 2018, with distributions being $450,420 lower in December 2019 than December 2018.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
-2.56 percent: The percentage change from third-quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $419,190,407 in 2019, down $11,027,493 from the third quarter of 2018.
-1.96 percent: The percentage change from third-quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $446,176,895 in 2019, a decrease of $8,915,482 from the third quarter of 2018.
Real Estate-Residential
446: The year-to-date number of single-family homes sold in Williston. The number is down from 449 in 2018. December 2019 numbers were higher, however, showing 36 homes sold, up from 29 homes sold in December 2018.
$280,672: The 2019 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston. The average is $30,354 higher than the same period in 2018. December 2019 numbers were also higher, showing the average price $23,868 higher than Dec. 2018.
Transportation
88,235: 2019 year-to -date enplanements in Williston. That is an increase of 14,440 from 2018. December 2019 showed 7,674 enplanements, up from 6,424 in December 2018.
Building Permits
474: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, up from 380 in 2018. This includes permits for 56 new residential, such as singly-family homes, townhouses and condos; one new apartment complex or duplex, and 28 new commercial buildings.
$73,531,513: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is up $9,614322 from 2018.