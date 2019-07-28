The Williston Community Library presented their 2018 Year In Review to the City Commission, and the numbers show that more people are utilizing the library's resources.
Library Director Andrea Placher presented the report, which represents January through December 2018, at the Tuesday, July 23 meeting of the Williston City Commission. Placher told the Williston Herald that the stats are "extremely positive," and show just how important the library itself is as a resource to the community.
Placher attributed much of the library's growth to the number of families moving into the area, as well as the plethora of new programs the library has implemented for youth, teens and adults. She added that the library has had more success in terms of marketing as well, with social media being one of the most successful ways to get word out about the library's happenings.
"We've been really good about having a fantastic social media presence," Placher said. "I feel like we're more out there than in years prior. We've been trying to get the Bookmobile to more stops, we're going to parks now, we do community events, which we've never done before. I just feel like getting the library out there, and letting people know that we have more than just books, we have all kinds of resources for all ages."
Placher provided the commission and the Herald with a breakdown of some of the most significant numbers from the annual report.
119,809: The number of visitors to the library in 2018. This is up 41,459 people from 2017. That averages out to around 331 visitors per day, or 39 people per hour.
7,071: The number of registered library cardholders as of December 2018. Of those, 2,892 were newly registered in 2018. Placher said over 200 new cardholders have been registered so far in 2019, bringing the library closer to its goal of gaining 10,000 library card holders.
13,558: The amount of materials checked out from the library's Bookmobile. Placher said the mobile library has added more stops to its normal route, giving more people access to what the library has to offer.
883: The number of programs offered at the library in 2018. Of those programs, 22 of them were new to 2018. Those programs brought in 10,627 people in to the library.
2,761: The amount of new items added to the library's collection. This includes books, videos, games, reference material and more.
In addition, Placher said numerous other improvements have been made to the library to provide better access and improved resources to the facility. These include the creation of the North Dakota History Room, implementing a Notary Public service, purchasing additional public computer workstations and scanners; as well as a label printer to enable on-demand library card printing. The library has also made exterior improvements to its outdoor lighting, repaired the book drop and staff parking lot, and began renovations to the facility's landscaping.