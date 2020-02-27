The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for January were somewhat lower compared to 2019, according to the latest numbers from Williston Economic Development.
In January’s Economy at a Glance report compiled by Economic Development, several areas showed a decrease. The data includes numbers from January 2019 and 2020, as well as year-to-date numbers for both years. The data comes from various sources, including the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
Workforce
1.7 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of January 2020, which is unchanged from 2 percent in 2019. The State’s unemployment rate was also lower, showing 2.2 percent in compared to 3 percent in Jan. 2019.
Sales Tax Distributions
$1,827,516: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $91,436 lower than this time in 2019.
$2,280,105: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williams County, showing an decrease of $89,862 from 2019.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
-2.56 percent: The percentage change from third-quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $419,190,407 in 2019, down $11,027,493 from the third quarter of 2018.
-1.96 percent: The percentage change from third-quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $446,176,895 in 2019, a decrease of $8,915,482 from the third quarter of 2018.
Real Estate-Residential
24: The year-to-date number of single-family homes sold in Williston. The number is down from 31 in 2019.
$299,475: The 2020 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston. The average is $50,633 higher than the same period in 2019, which had an average price of $248,842.
Transportation
6,714: 2020 year-to -date enplanements in Williston. That is an increase of 345 from 2019.
Building Permits
16: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, down from 22 in 2019. This includes permits for one new residential and one new commercial building.
$1,927,894: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is up $259,157 from 2019.
School Enrollment
4,358: The number of students enrolled in Williston Public School District No. 1 as of Jan. 2020. This is up from 4,353 in Jan. 2019.
745: The number of students enrolled in Williams County Public School District No. 8. This is up from 634 students in Jan. 2019.