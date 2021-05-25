The Williston City Commission has approved another round of STAR Fund applications from Williston Economic Development.
Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko presented the items to the board at the Tuesday, May 25 meeting, along with FLEX Pace cancellation and refund requests.
The commission approved the following requests:
Connect Us Therapy: The established mental services and counseling practice owned by Katie Shannon is purchasing one of the business condos in the Hamilton Building behind McDonald’s. in order to expand. The buydown request was for $20,000.
Playworks Individual and Family Therapy: The established therapy practice is purchasing a new location. The buydown request was for $27,000.
Dakota Convenience/UMIBAD LLC: This existing business is looking to purchase the building they are currently in. The buydown request is for $42,000.
Red Rock Collision Center: Red Rock Ford is purchasing a location from an existing auto body shop in Williston and will offer full collision repair as well as vehicle customization. The buydown request was for $72,000.
Red Mountain Investments, LLC: This business is looking to purchase the location where CarTunz is currently located. Wenko noted this would cancel out the previous request from CarTunz. The buydown request was for $47,000.
Additionally, the commission approved the following Flex PACE cancellations and refunds for an estimated $85,000.
Jaeb’s Thai Food: The request is to cancel the Flex PACE application for Jaeb’s Thai Food.
Refund to STAR Fund is $25,000.
E&L Consulting (F&F Sprinkler): The request is to cancel the Flex PACE application for E&L Consulting (F&F Sprinkler).
Refund to STAR Fund is $30,000.
Baja Auto Sales: The request is to cancel the Flex PACE application for Baja Auto Sales.
Refund to STAR Fund is $32,000.