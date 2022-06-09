While “vacation days” and “sick days” have long been the main two excused absences from work, “mental health days” are beginning to make their debut in the professional world. Why? While not a psychologist, I do have a few theories.
The first being burnout. In what other period in history was it not only possible, but often expected of employees to be reachable 24/7? The advent of the smart phone has, in many ways, made life easier, but it has also put more pressure on employees to constantly be “on.” When, then, do they actually get days off? When can they actually turn off and truly get rest or get to be present with their families? It is not the fault of the employer nor the employee so much as it is the fault of our times. Technology can be a blessing and a curse, and it is up to us as those employers and employees to find those boundaries.
Similarly, this technology has given rise to social media apps which have become essential for staying in touch with loved ones, networking, researching, and the spreading the word about businesses, events, and so much more. But these apps have also made it possible to constantly compare our situations to others’ – sometimes to an unhealthy degree. Let’s love and celebrate who we are and celebrate those around us instead of comparing.
In the past couple of years, we have faced isolation and fear due to the pandemic, a change in our country’s leadership, inflation, a supply chain crisis – all carrying great amounts of stress individually, now compounded by the fact that they all hit sequentially and in very short order.
All this to say – there is hope. Our goal is to foster that hope and facilitate the help that people need, maybe even before they know they need it themselves.
The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Upper Missouri District Health Unit and the McKenzie County Community Coalition to host a Mental Health First Aid course with instructor, Calli Thorne, at TrainND on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Employers, employees, teachers, caring individuals – just as you would learn how to perform CPR, come learn how to spot the first signs and symptoms of mental health distress in your employees, coworkers, customers, clients, students, loved ones – anyone around you.
Making a difference begins with one person. Imagine where we would be if an entire community had this most essential skill.