Starting a small business is hard work and a lot of unpaid hours to see your dream come to reality.
Angel Hanser makes it look effortless in a boutique style store that looks like it belongs on Rodeo Drive. Women’s clothing can be hit or miss in Williston, especially when it comes to the continuity of sizes and colours. Sometimes when you order something online and it arrives conveniently on your doorstep, you open it to find something you inevitably have to return or is condemned to be expensive shop rags. Thankfully, a new ladies shop has opened in town and it’s a store for everyone.
Abele Apparel Boutique at 3210 27th St W suite 101 is a ladies clothing store that has recently opened and boasts some trendy and lavish fashions and chic activewear, in sizes ranging from extra small to triple plus size.
Hanser, the ambitious 28 year old owner who came to Williston from Montana, has built a little family here. Now she has brought her love of fashion into reality in the form of a boutique style store with new things arriving all the time. Hanser has made it important to offer clothing for the average bank account. Abele is for the fiscally conscious shopper who refuses to sacrifice class and sophistication.
Go see for yourself, as new things have probably arrived since you’ve been reading this. Be sure to check out the Pink Friday Sale this Friday in support of small businesses across the city.
Austin Ellingson of Arnie’s has donated a pink girls bicycle, Meg-a-Latte will serve drinks and refreshments, Natasha of Natasha’s Canvas will be doing kids face painting and Salon 701 has donated products and services to the event, so come on down and show your pride in our small businesses.