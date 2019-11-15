Small Business Saturday is coming up on Nov. 30, encouraging residents in communities across the country to keep keep their dollars in town, supporting the small businesses that help keep the local economy thriving.
As part of a thriving business community, Williston's locally owned retailers strive to meet the needs of the community by offering the goods and services that customers want. While many residents may do their holiday shopping online or out of town, the Chamber of Commerce and local business owners are reminding people why shopping local is important by helping them realize what Williston has to offer.
"So many people still don’t realize the value of their ‘purchasing power’ and how shopping local and supporting small businesses in the community can truly making a difference," said Rochelle Villa, member relations manager for the Chamber. "It can be a difference in the lives of that business owner and their family or, on a greater scale, a difference in the life of the community. The more you support local businesses, the more your town grows. I think that makes you a hometown hero!"
Kim Wenko, co-owner of Style Uncorked Boutique in Williston, shared her thoughts as a local business person as to why patronizing small, locally-owned shops is important.
"Shopping local is vital for any thriving community," Wenko explained. "Keeping the money local is not just important for taxes but it also allows business owners to give back and support local community fundraisers. At Style Uncorked Boutique we partner with various non-profits throughout the year and offer Shop for a Cause, where we give 10 percent of those sales that week back to the non-profit."
Not only does shopping local benefit small business owner, Wenko added, but it also provides several benefits to the city as a whole.
"The entire Williston community benefits when the community shops local," she said. "The city is able to improve the infrastructure within the community, the STAR Fund is able to help small business owners invest in the community by opening more businesses, and local fund raising activities and benefits are able to benefit as business owners and their employees can donate and help raise money for their event."
Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express as a way to encourage shopping local. Williston businesses taking part in Small Business Saturday will have flyers or banners displayed, letting consumers know which are participating. To find out more information, call the Chamber office at 701-577-6000.