Williston has a thriving business community, with retailers striving to meet the needs of the community by offering the goods and services that customers want. even so, many residents may not realize what Williston has to offer, which is why the Chamber of Commerce and business owners are reminding people of the importance of shopping local.
"There are so many reasons to shop locally. Not only do you get to support your friends and neighbors, but shopping local helps boost the local economy." Said Rachel Lordemann, Chamber of Commerce President. "When you shop local your dollars stay local. Small businesses support community programs, youth activities, and the events that make our city unique; and your tax dollars spent at a local business stay right here in the community to fund infrastructure, public safety, and incentive programs like the Star Fund."
Davy Daniels, manager of Riddle's Jewelry in Williston, echoed Lordemann's comments thoughts to the Williston Herald, sharing why he feels keeping money local is so important, not just for businesses, but the community as a whole.
"The money that is spent locally stays in the community," he explained. "At Riddle's Jewelry, we are family owned and we give back to the community through volunteer work and donations. If someone buys a product out of town or on the internet it makes it more difficult for us to fund those activities. Since opening in 2015 we have been able to donate almost $20,000 in goods to local causes such as the high school, Festival of Trees and the hospital. This amount of money just wouldn't be possible without the amazing local consumer support that we have received."
In addition, Daniels said there are many benefits for consumers who keep their dollars local.
"The benefits really have no limit," he explained. "Every time you spend money at a local business, that is helping the employees there purchase homes, pay rent, buy groceries and spend their money on local goods and services. The more successful a local business is, the more likely new businesses are to join our community. When new businesses join our community, that gives consumers more choices. Having more choices means not having to drive several hours to go shopping. It's so important to attract new businesses and by shopping locally we help show those prospective new businesses that it is worth opening in Williston."