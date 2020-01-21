Williston’s longest running oil and gas trade show will celebrate its 10-year anniversary this year, but it will also be saying a fond farewell.
Jeff Zarling, the organizer of the show, told the Williston Herald that the show is still very profitable, and still delivers great value to the many exhibitors and boots on the ground industry professionals it was created to serve.
“Thinking about it over the last year as we looked over the strategic planning for our business, it has kind of taken away from the core business, which is software development, marketing, and communication,” Zarling said. “We are just at that point where we have to focus on our core business.”
Last year, BOPPS added a high school career fair to the show, which Zarling said was also a great success.
“But I’m not sure we are the right ones to step in and fill that need,” he said. “We designed that working with a couple of companies and there is great interest in it, but it is a matter of resources to manage and execute it.”
Zarling said he has talked to industry and other individuals about alternatives for both events going forward.
“Much as I’d like to see it continue to develop, we just really have to focus on our core business right now,” he said.
In the meantime, for the 10th anniversary event, Zarling is planning a few things to make the event extra special.
This year’s BOPPS is set for Oct. 7 and 8 at the Raymond Family Center in Williston. It is the only oil and gas trade show located in Williston, in the core of the nation’s No. 2 Shale play.
For this year’s 10th anniversary event there will be live entertainment for the social the first night of the two-day event, as well as a complimentary lunch the first day and complimentary breakfast the second. There are also plans to hand out some rewards recognizing those who helped and been a big part of making the event happen during the last 10 years.
Complete details of the event are online at https://bit.ly/37iBLom.
“We’ll try to go out with a bang, and. have some fun with it,” Zarling said. “We will celebrate 10 years of connecting people and businesses. BOPSS has been a great opportunity to showcase new and emerging things.”
Inventions small and large, from. heater treaters to redesigned traveling valves, have used the BOPSS show to make their debut, some of them going on to international success.
“There is still a lot of value there, and it serves a great purpose,” Zarling said. “We will celebrate the history of that, and hopefully have a great show.”