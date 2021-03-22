Williston's economy continues to climb despite the ongoing pandemic, and the office of Economic Development is showcasing business in the community with some upcoming events.
March 30, 6 p.m.: Legislative Networking
Western Region Economic Development is inviting members to network with legislators from Districts 1, 2, 4 and 39. Western Region Economic Development has typically provided a way for communities in the region to connect with their legislators at crossover, however this year WRED said those updates will be held virtually in hopes of reaching a greater audience of economic development members.
Members of Western Region Economic Development including Divide County EDC, Tioga EDC, Watford City EDC and Stanley Commercial Club are invited to call in and learn how the first half of the legislative session has gone and discuss the upcoming second half of the session with the area's representatives.
For more information, visit wrednd.com or call 701-577-8110.
May 6 & 7: Williston Economic Development Summit
Williston Economic Development is gearing up for its 2021 Summit, to be held Thursday, May 6 and 7 at The Eleven Restaurant and Lounge. The conference will include panel discussions on housing, Unmanned Aerial Services and health care. The conference will also include the State of the City Address with Mayor Howard Klug and City Administrator David Tuan and Business After Hours on May 6.
The conference will be followed up by the Williston Economic Development/Small Business Development Center Awards Banquet on May 7.
To view an agenda for the summit, visit https://events.willistondevelopment.com/EconomicDevelopmentSummit#/agenda?lang=en.