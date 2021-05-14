Books on Broadway is getting ready to open their doors early and serve up some bookish beverages in the store’s coffee shop.
Owner Chuck Wilder said the popularity of the shop’s coffee had garnered many requests to begin serving earlier, prompting the store to revamp the shops hours for the summer. Beginning May 17, Books on Broadway will expand its hours and open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Along with the additional hours, the store is preparing its outdoor seating and adding some new signature drinks to their coffee menu. The Coffee Shop will now be offering a larger size as well, giving patrons the option for 20 ounces of their favorite hot or iced morning brew.
Books on Broadway associate Calvin Miller is stepping behind the bar, crafting up some literary-themed lattes to liven up the menu.
It’s something to appeal to the inner geek in some people, such as myself,” Miller joked. “Trying to make it fun and appealing to expand our demographic a little more.”
Drinks such as the Blue Milk latte, Middle Earth Mocha, Butterbeer latte and Jabba the Hazelnut will soon be filling cups at the shop. As an added bonus, Books on Broadway is partnering with another downtown business, offering a coupon for a free donut from Go Go Donuts for any drink purchased.
“They’ve been very supportive and have been giving away samples of our all week to let people try it and see what it’s all about and why we’re so excited about opening up early,” explained Kyla Wilkie, Books on Broadway assistant manager.
Books on Broadway is planning a summer of activity, kicking off with the Williston Downtowners Art and Wine Walk in June. Wilkie said they hope to bring in several local and nationally recognized authors throughout the summer for signings and reading events, as well as participating with other downtown business for events such as Summer Nights on Main.
To stay up-to-date with the latest happening at Books on Broadway, visit them online at www.booksonbroadwaywilliston.com and www.facebook.com/booksonbroadwaywilliston.