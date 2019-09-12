WEST FARGO, N.D. — U.S. Department of Agriculture checks to farmers will play a vital role in economic survival in 2019, a year of devastating wet conditions and marketing losses due to a tariff trade war with China.
Most of the money that flows to farmers comes through the USDA’s Risk Management Agency. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency delivers most other support programs, including Market Facilitation Program payments to offset the farm effects of a tariff war.
During a panel discussion at the Big Iron Farm Show on Tuesday, Sept. 10, Martin Barbre, RMA administrator, noted that an advantage for farmers is that many of the agency heads are farmers, calling them “ag-publicans.” He said crop insurance adjusters and companies will be on the front lines, deciding how farmers will qualify for prevented planting policies.
Barbre said the country already has paid out about $2.5 billion in prevented planting payments, of which 90% are related to excessive flooding and moisture.
Barbre noted several beneficial decisions in the department, and support from Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, in cases that can benefit weather-struck farmers, as long as the decisions don’t allow “double-dipping” of benefits.
Kathy Sayers, chief of staff for Richard Fordyce, administrator of the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, replaced her boss on the USDA panel.
Sayers said she has been “amazed” about how quickly the FSA staff has gotten out payments. The agency has hired 1,300 individuals since Oct. 1, 2018, but has only gained a net of 200 people because of attrition and retirements. She said the agency may need to hire more temporary employees to get the work done during critical times.
North Dakota FSA State Executive Director Brad Thykeson said the agency, due to staff limitations and workflow, must put a higher priority on Market Facilitation Program payments over paperwork for Price Loss Coverage and Agriculture Risk Coverage programs, which don’t pay immediately.
Sayers said that for farmers signed up for the trade aid, 60% of the payments have been paid out. The next payments will come in November and January, if needed.
North Dakota received about $400 million in an earlier Market Facilitation Program for 2018 trade damage. The FSA may distribute some $500 million in a new round of payments in the state, according to an economist at North Dakota State University.
A lot of data
Sayers said the FSA’s economists look at “a lot of data” to decide Market Facilitation Program rates for particular counties, based on trade injuries.
The Washington Post on Sept. 9 reported that “senior government officials, including some in the White House,” are concerned about the legality of Trump’s trade aid. The USDA authorized $12 billion for the 2018 losses. The second round of payments is expected to hit $16 billion in three rounds of payments.
About $11 billion has been paid, including $400 million in North Dakota.
Sayers declined to speculate on future administrative authority to make the trade payments, said the issue is discussed “all of the time” at the top levels in the USDA.
Martin Barbre, left, administrator of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency, and Kathy Sayers, chief of staff for the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, answer questions at the 39th Big Iron farm show, Tuesday, Sept. 10, in West Fargo, N.D. (Mikkel Pates / Forum News Service)