The City of Williston and Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center are pleased to announce an agreement for Bethel to purchase an 18.88-acre parcel located within the Williston Square Subdivision. Plans for a new skilled and basic care facility at Williston Square are in the design phase and groundbreaking will be announced later.
Incorporated in 1948 as a non-profit organization, Bethel is owned by 25 Lutheran Churches in the Williston region. Bethel has been providing care at its current location for over 70 years. Bethel exists for the primary purpose of providing Christian Care in its truest meaning - ministering to the physical, spiritual, and emotional needs of each person, not merely as a professional service, but as a work of love and mercy.
“We are very excited to move forward with the building of a new facility. Bethel is committed to providing high-quality care in Williston,” said Aaron Schmit, President of the Bethel Board of Directors. “A new modern and homelike facility will allow Bethel to better serve our residents and their families, our employees, and our region, for future generations. We would like to thank the greater Williston community, our employees, our member churches, and the residents and their families we have served for 70 years of support.”
“Williston is where it is today because of the contributions made by the generations before us. We owe our seniors for all they have done for this community,” said Williston Mayor Howard Klug. “The new Bethel facility at Williston Square will provide enhanced care for our seniors close to their friends and families. The city is honored to partner with Bethel on this project at Williston Square.”
In addition to senior care, Williston Square, an 800-acre development on the former site of Sloulin Field International Airport, includes plans for a Civic Center, shopping, restaurants and new residential homes and apartment buildings.