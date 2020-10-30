Thursday, Oct. 29, was a chance to celebrate the Best of the Bakken in dozens of categories.
The event, which was moved to a virtual celebration because of the ongoing pandemic, featured a presentation of the winners by Jon Greiner, president of Basin Safety Consulting.
Basin Safety is the presenting sponsor for Best of the Bakken. The other sponsors include Basil Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar, Dakota Farms, Doc Holliday’s Roadhouse and Williston Brewing Company.
The full list of winners is available online at willistonherald.com