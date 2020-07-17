The Williston Herald's celebration of the best local businesses have to offer is getting ready for its fourth year.
Nominations for the fourth annual Best of the Bakken open Saturday, July 17, and voting starts Aug. 8. There are seven groups of categories this year: Food, Goods & Services, Lifestyle, Oil, Professional, Health & Wellness and Special Business Category.
In all, there are more than 70 categories of business, ranging from best Asian food to best oil field company. There are categories for gyms, for accountants, for trucking companies and for coffee kiosks, just to name a few.
You can nominate a business by visiting willistonherald.secondstreetapp.com/Best-of-the-Bakken-2020/.
Once voting opens, people can vote once per day throughout the contest.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in September. Tickets will be available through the Williston Herald.