Best of the Bakken celebration coming this month

For the third year, the Williston Herald is hosting an awards celebration for the winners of our Best of the Bakken readers’ choice competition.
This year’s celebration is a little different, though. Here are some things you should know about this year’s Best of the Bakken celebration.
1. It’s a real awards ceremony.
For the first time, Best of the Bakken is getting the full-on awards show treatment. That means winners won’t know they’ve won until the ceremony itself, making the surprise real.
“We wanted to try something different, something to make Best of the Bakken into a major event,” Herald Publisher Kelly Miller said. “Treating it like an awards show, complete with surprise from the winners, made a lot of sense.”
2. The number of votes went up — again.
With dozens of categories and even more businesses nominated in the first place, there were a lot of reasons for people to cast a vote online, and plenty of them did just that. This year, more than 43,000 votes were cast. That compares to about 30,000 votes last year and about 15,000 the year before.
3. It’s mostly local, but plenty of people got in on the voting action.
Of the thousands of people who cast votes for The Best of the Bakken, the vast majority were from right here in Williston. But because it’s an online vote, they weren’t the only ones. Some votes came from all around the United States, including from Alaska. Other came from Mexico, the Middle East and Europe.
4. There’s still time to get a ticket.
The Best of the Bakken celebration is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Grand Williston Hotel. A cocktail hour is set for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with dinner to follow at 6:45 p.m. and awards following that. Tickets are $35 and can be ordered online at https://www.willistonherald.com/site/forms/best-of-bakken-event/ or by calling 701-572-2165.