The 2022 Best of the Bakken nomination round is well underway, but there’s still time to get your favorite businesses and locals in the running!
Started as a way to recognize local entrepreneurs, officials, artists, and more, the Best of the Bakken event has become a staple for the region. The contest includes three rounds: nominations, voting, and the final, formal event, where the winners are announced and celebrated.
Nominating in one of the categories is easy. You go onto the Williston Herald website and click the link. Time is closing in on the nomination deadline, July 29.
After all the nominations are collected, voting will begin. Individuals can vote for their favorite in each category once a day from Aug. 12 until Sept. 9. Once the voting round closes, a third-party tabulator will compile the results.
Top three winners in each category will then be contacted a week after voting closes to be notified they’ve placed in the top three. Winners, however, will only be revealed at the Best of the Bakken formal event taking place on Sept. 22 at the Raymond Center.
The event will surely be a fun-filled evening, complete with a red carpet and photographer on hand. A catered dinner will be served, a cash bar is on site, and great company will fill the night.
The event is open to the public to attend, and tickets are on sale now for only $50.