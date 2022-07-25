Best of the Bakken 2022 nominations

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The 2022 Best of the Bakken nomination round is well underway, but there’s still time to get your favorite businesses and locals in the running!

Started as a way to recognize local entrepreneurs, officials, artists, and more, the Best of the Bakken event has become a staple for the region. The contest includes three rounds: nominations, voting, and the final, formal event, where the winners are announced and celebrated.



Tags

Load comments