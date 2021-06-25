The Badlands Town Center in Williston is booming with business, as several new places have opened up, with many expanding from previous locations.
Among those opening their doors is 701 Kids, Benelli's Boutique and C's Dance Complex, some of the first businesses to set up shop in the Ebel Building, but expanding to a point where relocation was necessary. 701 Kids opened in May, with Benelli's and C's Dance following in June.
The former Ebel neighbors became neighbors once again, with C's and Benelli's sharing a space next door to 701 Kids, allowing customers to flow from one store to another, finding a little something for everyone.
"This shopping center has really filled up, and is becoming sort of a one-stop-shop for people," Benelli's owner Nicole McKechnie told the Williston Herald. "You've got a coffee shop (Caffeinated), a restaurant (Rootz), candy (Candy Crate) and now women's clothing, kids clothing and dance gear."
McKechnie, along with 701 Kids owner Daniell Adkins and C's Dance owner Courtney Casto all started out small, but outgrew their former spaces and found themselves in need of expansion. Now working alongside one another again, the three owners are carving out their niche with their specialty shops.
Benelli's Boutique carries a wide selection of women's apparel, accessories and more. Many of the items Benelli's carries are custom made by McKechnie and other local artisans. McKechnie said she plans to bring offer in-house on the spot customization, giving customers one-of-a-kind custom apparel on request.
C's Dance Complex offers dance apparel, shoes, accessories, swimwear and more. Sharing space with Benelli's, C's Dance was able to take advantage of the larger space by carrying an expanded inventory.
"With more room, we're able to bring in new things and add more inventory. It's been really, really nice to have a lot more room." Casto said.
Next door at 701 Kids, Adkins has clothing, shoes and accessories for kids in a number of styles and sizes, from newborn to size 16 youth. Adkins said 701 Kids has recently partnered to carry strollers, and will be opening a section for gently used children's clothing in the near future.
Looking forward, the trio hope to work with the other shops in the Center to host summer block parties, featuring food, entertainment and music for the community. The hope, they said, is to make Badlands Town Center a shopping hub within Williston.
"Our end goal is to be a one-stop-shop for the community, and provide affordable, unique items that people can't find in other places." McKechnie said. "Every day, affordable items for all shapes, all sizes and just something different that we don't have in Williston."
Stop by Badlands Town Center to check out these businesses, or visit Benelli's Boutique, C's Dance Complex and 701 Kids online and on social media at Benellisboutique.com/, facebook.com/benellisboutique, csdancecomplex.com/, facebook.com/csdancecomplex, and facebook.com/701kids.