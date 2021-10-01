The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for August have been released, showing significant improvement in most sectors.
The Economy at a Glance report is compiled by Williston Economic Development, with data coming from the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
Workforce
6.1 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of August 2021, compared to 13.7 percent in 2020, but up from 5.7 percent in July. The state’s unemployment is 3.2 percent, down from 5.8 percent in 2020.
Sales Tax Distributions
$9,309,217: The 2021 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $2,884,447 lower than this time in 2020.
$10,528,242: The 2021 year-to-date distributions for Williams County, showing a decrease of $4,534,533 from 2020.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
12.21 percent: The percentage change from 2020 second quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $245,322,285 in 2021, up from $218,634,568 from the second quarter of 2020.
10.51: The percentage change from second quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $257,205,504 in 2021, an increase from $232,817,363 in the second quarter of 2020.
Real Estate
312: Number of single-family homes sold to date in Williston. The number is up from 263 in 2020.
$303,790: The 2021 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston. The average is $22,724 higher than the same period in 2020, which had an average price of $281,066.
Transportation
24,787: 2021 year-to-date enplanements in Williston. That is an increase from 23,933 in 2020. There were 4,747 enplanements in August 2021.
Building Permits
2,073: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, up from 346 in 2020. This includes permits for 18 new residential homes and five commercial properties.
$47,434,364: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is up from $29,845,472 in 2020.
Births
62: Number of births at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston in August 2021, matching August 2020.