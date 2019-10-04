At work with: A personal trainer

Mindy Brunsell started changing lives from her garage in 2016.
She herself started off where many people start, with a far-away goal of a healthy life. Through persistence and help, she conquered that goal. Now she wants to pass on that experience to anyone willing to put in the effort without fear of judgment.
With her fitness trainer certification and fitness nutrition certification, she has built up a large clientele that is grateful and healthier.
Brunsell, the winner of the 2019 Best of the Bakken award for best fitness instructor/personal trainer, gets her clients to focus on their own goals instead of magazine standards.
Getting into shape is no easy task. No matter where you start, it’s sometimes difficult to keep motivation levels up. Whether it’s getting daily exercise or having time to eat right, fitness is a full time commitment. Mindy Brunsnell is here for you no matter where you are in your fitness goals and she is dedicated to helping you reach that full time lifestyle.
Brunsell said it’s important to her to provide a judgement-free environment and a one-on-one relationship with fitness enthusiasts of all ages and sizes.
“Fitness has no direct image,” she said. “From ballet dancers to elderly fitness, I will train anyone. Though I focus mainly women, I don't rule out training men. I want to help people here at my gym and also give them the tools to keep it up at home.”