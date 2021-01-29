Ashley Weisz named ASB Retail Banking Manager

WILLISTON ND--American State Bank & Trust Company President/CEO Dave Hanson announced the promotion of Ashley Weisz to Assistant Vice President & Retail Banking Department Manager following the recent retirement of previous Retail Banking Manager Medrein Sandvold.
Weisz started with ASB&T in 2013 and soon after became part of the Trust Department, spending several years as Trust Operations Supervisor. She then moved to the Audit Department as an Internal Audit Officer. Weisz attended North Dakota Bankers Association Compliance School in 2019. When Sandvold announced her upcoming retirement, Weisz was named Assistant Retail Banking Manager and began her preparation to take on the full role. In her position, Weisz coordinates with the supervisors of the eBanking, Tellers, Customers Service and Card Services departments and oversees the day-to-day operations and connections between those areas.
Hanson said, ‘Ashley’s attention to detail, excellent customers service skills and knowledge of ASB’s products and services make her an excellent choice to lead the Retail Banking Department.”
Weisz is a Williston native and holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from Dickinson State University. She did graduate work at the University of North Dakota and taught Composition for UND and Lake Region State College. Weisz is a member of the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is active in the Korner Lions and Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. She is a Leadership Williston graduate and founder of the Christmas Closet project. She is an avid reader and enjoys home renovation projects.