WILLISTON, ND--American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston Trust Department recently added two Trust Officers to its team, Katelynn Lesmann and Denise Hays-Johnson. ASB&T President/CEO Dave Hanson said, “The addition of Katelynn and Denise to the Trust Department brings an added level of expertise in the energy and estate planning areas.”
Lesmann is originally from Minot and has lived in Williston since 2014. She holds a degree in Energy Economics and Finance from Minot State University and a Masters degree in Energy Legal Studies from Oklahoma City University. She specializes in mineral management and other oil and gas related matters.
Lesmann had worked as a Landman for the past 10 years. She is a member of the American Association of Professional Landmen.
Lesmann enjoys fishing and yoga and she and her husband enjoy spending time outdoors with their two dogs.
Hays-Johnson is also a Minot native and is proud to be a third generation North Dakotan. She is a Minot High School graduate, attended the University of North Dakota and graduated law school from Rutgers University. As an attorney, she has been in private practice for more than 25 years. In addition, she has prior work experience as a trust officer. Hays-Johnson will primarily work with insurance trusts and estate planning for the Trust Department.
Hays-Johnson and her husband have two Labrador Retrievers. She enjoys competing in field trials and hunt tests with her Labs.