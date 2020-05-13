Five new community bank experts have been appointed to the Community Depository Institution Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston President/CEO David N. Hanson was one of those recently appointed.
The Advisory Council provides information, advice, and recommendations to Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari from the perspective of thrifts, credit unions, and banks in the Ninth District with total assets of less than $10 billion. “I am excited to welcome new members and am looking forward to hearing their unique perspectives,” Kashkari said. “This year’s additions . . . will provide important context about the economy and the state of banking in the Ninth District.”
“It is an honor to represent North Dakota in the Ninth District,” said Hanson. “This is a unique time in history for all of us and community financial institutions have the ability to really make a positive impact on the people and communities we serve.”
“American State Bank & Trust is very proud of Dave’s prestigious appointment to the Advisory Council,” said ASB Chairman of the Board Pat Sogard. “I believe he is very deserving of the appointment as it shows the commitment and leadership he brings as a banking professional and it acknowledges his understanding of the diverse financial needs of the citizens of our state.”
Members are appointed by and advise President Kashkari. The appointees for 2020 are:
- Jamie Buhr, President, Valley Bank of Ronan, Ronan, Mont.
- Melodie Carlson, COO, Sunrise Banks, St. Paul, Minn.
- David Hanson, President and CEO, American State Bank & Trust Co., Williston, N.D.
- Emily Hofer, CFO/Director, Merchants State Bank, Freeman, S.D.
- Sharon Lake, President, Grand Timber Bank, McGregor, Minn.
Existing members are:
- Shari Laven (Chair), CEO, Viking Bank N.A., Alexandria, Minn.
- Jon Eberle, CFO and EVP, Home Federal Savings Bank, Rochester, Minn.
- Kathleen Harrington, President, Heartland Credit Union, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.
- Brenda Lippens, President and CEO, Delta County Credit Union, Escanaba, Mich.
- Val Mindak, President and CEO, Park City Credit Union, Merrill, Wis.
- Greg Raymo, President, First State Bank Southwest, Worthington, Minn.
- David Waligoske, President and CEO, Fishback Financial Corp., Brookings, S.D.