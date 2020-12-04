Three long-time employees of American State Bank and Trust Co., with a combined 126 years of service, are saying goodbye to the bank at the end of the year.
Mary Jo Oster, Laurie Pederson and Medrein Sandvold will all be retiring on Dec. 31, according to ASB&T President/CEO Dave Hanson.
Oster’s ASB&T journey started 38 years ago with her working as a teller, then she transitioned to the switchboard, bookkeeping, trust department and safe deposit department. Her time in the real estate Ddnd real estate loan officer.
With such a history with the bank, she said the biggest change she has seen has been the addition of computers. She remembers: “As a teller, everything was done manually, and we had trial balances with daily balances of accounts. The “tube” to and from Bookkeeping with the tellers was the greatest. When I started in the real estate department almost 30 years ago, I typed notes (duplicate copy) and mortgages for the Ag Department on the typewriter.”
When recalling the most memorable thing about her time at ASB&T, she said: "Tom Davidson, he was the most down to earth guy and a friend to us all."
Oster has three sons and two grandchildren.
ASB&T Chairman of the Board Pat Sogard and Hanson said, “Mary Jo has been an absolute joy to work with over her 38 years at ASB. While she contributed to the success of the Bank in so many ways, Mary Jo’s work in the Real Estate Lending Department for the past 28 years stands out as critical to the success of ASB. We cannot thank Mary Jo enough for her years of tireless work to provide ASB’s customers with the real estate lending products that fulfilled their needs.”
Pederson began her banking career 44 years ago as a teller at the former hyperbolic paraboloid bank commonly known as the "Drive Up" and “Butterfly Bank.” She has also been trust department secretary, trust operations supervisor, trust officer and for the last 15 years has served as the trust department manager. As vice president and trust department manager, Pederson oversees a staff of nine employees.
She is a native of Williston and attended University of North Dakota-Williston, now Williston State College. She is a graduate of Leadership Williston, Dakota School of Banking and Cannon Financial Institute as a Certified Retirement Services Professional. She and her husband have one son.
Pederson has said that over her career, some of the biggest changes have been the growth of the bank in terms of assets, employees and size of the facility. Additionally, she commented that the pace and magnitude of the changes in technology have been remarkable.
Sogard and Hanson said “It is impossible to mention the ASB Trust Department without thinking of Laurie. Over the past 3-plus decades, she has spent countless hours ensuring that our trust customers receive the best possible products and services. We sincerely thank her for leading the trust department with great distinction for the past 15 years.”
In her 44-year career in banking, Sandvold has worked in a variety of positions at the bank. Her positions included teller, bookkeeper, commercial loan administrative assistant, customer service representative, marketing officer, electronic banking officer, then assistant vice president and electronic banking manager. She is retiring as vice president and retail banking manager.
Sandvold managed a staff of four and oversaw customer service and sales, deposit operations, teller, safe deposit and electronic banking areas of the bank. She has played an instrumental role in updating the technology available for use by customers and businesses—although Medrein admits to saying many years ago she was never going to learn to use a computer!
She is a long time Williston resident and attended the University of North Dakota-Williston, now Williston State College. She was honored in 2019 as an Outstanding Alumni by WSC. She is currently the Secretary-Treasurer of the Williston Community Library Foundation, and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Williston Moose Lodge. She is a graduate of the North Dakota School of Banking and Leadership Williston. She spent 12 years as the Executive Director for United Way of Williston and is past Secretary-Treasurer for Little Muddy Recreation, Inc.
Sandvold has three children who grew up experiencing the many traditions of ASB&T. She said her favorite title has always been “Grandma Drein” to her eight grandchildren.
Sogard and Hanson said, “ASB is so fortunate to have had such a dedicated and loyal employee like Medrein. Her willingness to constantly expand her knowledge base and her attention to detail has set a wonderful example for all of us to follow for the past 44 years. Medrein is very deserving of an enjoyable and long retirement.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, ASB&T is not able to host an open house in honor of Oster, Pederson and Sandvold. Friends and customers of the retirees are welcome to call the Main Office at 701-774-4100 or send well wishes by Dec. 31, to American State Bank & Trust Co., PO Box 1446, Williston ND 58802.