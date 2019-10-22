It’s been two weeks since passengers stepped into the Williston Basin International Airport terminal for the first time, and many people are curious how operations at the new airport are going.
The Williston Herald caught up with Airport Director Anthony Dudas to discuss XWA’s opening, operations at the new facility, and what final pieces are still being completed at the site.
Over the last few months, one area of concern at the site has been laying cement for the runway, taxiways and various other facilities due to lack of material. Dudas said that as of Tuesday, Oct. 22, the final bit of cement has been poured, which has helped to lift the burden from the amount of work that is still to be completed. That being said, Dudas said the airport has been doing very well in its first few weeks.
“Operations have been going very well in my opinion,” Dudas told the Williston Herald. “While we do still have some details we are working through, whether that be some powered seating that hasn’t been hooked up yet or things of that nature, we do have the vast majority of the facility up and fully operational.”
Private operators have been using the facility since it opened, and Dudas said Overland Aviation has been working diligently to complete their hangar, which should be finished sometime in the next week. In addition, several other private hangars are in various stages of construction, but those should also be completed in the near future.
One detail that is still being worked on that Dudas said is important, but not essential at this point, is the instrument landing system, which Dudas said the airport is working closely with the FAA to get operational. The system aids aircraft with landing in inclement weather when visibility may be poor.
“We’ve been working hand-in-hand with the FAA to make sure that we have the appropriate equipment and getting it up and running,” Dudas explained. “While we don’t necessarily have a timeline for its commencement or operations at this point, we have a plan in place to get that moving forward and hopefully, in a very short time-frame, we’ll be able to have that available to the pilots flying in to our facility.”
Dudas added that there are no safety or operational issues at XWA without the system, but that it will make the airport more efficient once it’s up and running.
“It is a big deal as far as operational efficiency is concerned, especially when we have inclement weather,” he said. “So it’s a really high priority for us as a city and as an airport to make sure that we get this operational in a very timely fashion. When we don’t have inclement weather, and, fortunately, we haven’t really had much of inclement weather since we commenced operations here at XWA, it doesn’t affect anything in any way, shape or form.”
Dudas said that enplanements at Sloulin Field have risen by more than 20 percent during September, and, with XWA operations underway, he anticipates seeing steady increases throughout October and November. One factor that will add to those increases are the addition of larger capacity aircraft, with United Airlines bringing in a 76-passenger aircraft beginning Oct. 27 and Delta Airlines bringing in a 70-passenger aircraft on Nov. 4. Along with the larger craft, Dudas said the airport continues to have discussions with new carriers about offering additional air service to the region.