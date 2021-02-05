Arnie's under new ownership

Anyone who grew up in Williston might have fond memories of trips to Arnie’s, seeing snowmobiles and dirt bikes and the brilliantly coloured wall of neon helmets.
Since 1969, Arnie’s has been a staple of the motorsports community in Williston and now, new owners want to keep that memory going into the future.
Austin and Melissa Ellingson have bought Arnie’s and are making it their own, with a little help from “Babe” and his sister Dee, the former owners. Austin Ellingson was born in Minnesota and grew up in Florida but came back up north as soon as high school was over. He started on a casing crew then moved to Baker Hughes for 9 years while he bought up Arnie’s trade-ins and fixed them up to resell. When Baker Hughes moved to Minot last year, Austin and Melissa decided it was now or never to realize the dream of business ownership and bought out Arnie’s as Babe was retiring.
With help from STAR Fund from the City of Williston, and the Small Business Administration, the 27-year-old father of three, and his wife, have big plans under construction.
The Ellingsons plan to open up the showroom floor to three times its size by removing walls and building a 10,000 square-foot mechanical shop out back. They also have expanded the parts area, freeing up all the front space for more diverse inventory, including pedal bikes and rentals and hired two more mechanics to meet the already increasing demand. The Ellingsons insist on being able to service everything they sell. The shop will eventually feature a locker room, family dining area and recreational area for employee breaks to encourage family time at work.
Along with the offroad toys, Ellingson is helping spearhead a new 60-mile off road trail through and around Williston, starting near Black Magic Harley Davidson. The company plans to introduce rentals in the form of deliverable jet skis and side-by-sides, opening up a new draw for tourism while consumers the opportunity to try out off road toys.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new remodel hasn’t been set, but Arnie’s is open at 503 Second St. and the new owners are excited for what lays ahead.