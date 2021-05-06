The Chamber of commerce and Economic Development office's 1 Million Cups met on Wednesday, May 5, highlighting the Ebel Building and Arnie's Motorcycle Sales.
This month's speakers were Austin and Melissa Ellingson from Arnie's Powersports and Cycle and Jocelyn Rice from the Ebel Building. The event was held at the Ebel Building itself with Rice, the building's property manager, going over the history of the building and how it came to be one of Williston's newest business hotspots. Locally owned by Rice's grandparents, Dwight and Luane Ebel, the building hosts a variety of unique businesses, including boutiques, massage therapy and myology.
"Our whole concept was to really help small businesses get started," Rice said. "So it's really exciting for us to be able to give people that extra push to believe in their small business and take that next leap of renting out a space."
The Ebel Building is currently home to 10 businesses, with room for several more. The building has been host to community vendor shows, bringing even more attention to the facility. With several more suites ready to be filled, Rice said she hopes other entrepreneurs in the area will take advantage and grow their own businesses.
Austin and Melissa Ellingson, new owners of Arnie's Motorcycle Sales in Williston, were the morning's second presenters. The pair, who took over the business in December, spoke about the expansions and services they now offer, as well as plans for the business' future. Aside from side-by-sides, jet skis, motorcycles, four-wheelers and other outdoor recreation vehicles, Arnie's has expanded to sell bicycles, which had been a longtime dream for Austin.
Additionally, Arnie's will be handling the distribution of Bird electric scooters, and endeavor that was just recently announced by Williston Economic Development. Bird specializes in shareable electric scooters, which would be available throughout the community to rent via an app, with riders paying a per-minute fee. Ellingson said the scooters would begin showing up throughout the community within the next few weeks.
Ellingson added that he plans to begin allowing rentals of bikes, side-by-sides and more, giving people in the region another way to get out and enjoy the outdoors, something both Austin and Melissa heavily promote. While only have owned the business for a few months, the Ellingsons say they have poured their hearts into the project, expanding the size and scope of the business,
"You've got to be all in," Austin explained. "If you have an idea you want to pursue as a small business owner, you've got to be passionate about it."
