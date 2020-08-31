The weather is still warm for now, but it’s not too early to start thinking about winter, and with that in mind the Salvation Army is kicking off it’s annual Coats for Kids campaign.
The annual drive helps collect coats, gloves, scarves and other much-needed winter items and distributes them to area children. There will be collection bins at local businesses and locations throughout Williston and surrounding area. The collection bins will be out from Sep 1 to Oct 17th. Distribution of the coats will be at the Salvation Army office at 15 Main St. from Oct to Oct 31.
“We anticipate the need will be greater than it has been in previous years, with COVID-19 has caused lots of job loss and hard times here in Williams County.” Capt. Rachel Irvine with the Salvation Army said.
Any business that would like to have a collection bin for the Coats for Kids program can contact Captain Rachel Irvine at 701-572-2921.
For more information or to help provide support for The Salvation Army’s efforts, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/Williston/ or follow the Salvation Army Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SAWilliston for information on the Coats for Kids campaign and an up-to-date list of places to drop off items.