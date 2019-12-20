Arcade owners bringing VR experience to Williston

What has been your lifelong dream? Perhaps you wanted to traverse the surface of the moon like Buzz Aldrin. Maybe you wanted to explore the depths of the deepest oceans like Jacques-Yves Cousteau. Whatever your dream may be, VRkade is the place to live it.
Heath Crawford and Landon Eskew have brought state of the art Valve Index VR game set to Williston with their VRkade Virtual Reality arcade. The Valve Index features a 130-degree field of view for the player and VRkade has put up 43-inch display so onlookers can see your progress.
For the more extreme adventurer, VRkade also will feature the Kat Walk 360-degree VR treadmill, which is a full interactive harnessed treadmill that allows you to physically move within a three-dimensional digital space. Without feeling the singe, you can battle dragons, and, without fear of mortal injury, you can take back control of England with King Arthur and Lancelot.
Virtual reality is not just for kids and young adults. Landon Eskew’s mother, who is 65 years old with glasses, has tried the system.
“We begged her to try five minutes in the Index and she came up with every excuse she could.” Eskew said. “Her balance was bad, she doesn’t like standing that long. Finally we got her to try it, then, two hours later, we were tapping her on the shoulder telling her to let someone else play.”
This is not limited to games, however. VRkade also offers on the job training such as operating a forklift or learning basic flight techniques to prepare anyone for the experience before ever operating real machinery.
They can download many other training simulations upon request and new simulations are being created every day. Opening day is Dec. 27 for the business, which is located in the Harvest Plaza Meg-a-Latte and Exhale Yoga and Fitness.