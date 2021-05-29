The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for April have been released, once again showing improving numbers as the economy continues to rebound.
The Economy at a Glance report is compiled by Williston Economic Development, with data coming from the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
Workforce
8.1 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of April 2021, compared to 10.9 percent in 2020. The state’s unemployment is 4.1 percent, down from 8.9 percent in 2020.
Sales Tax Distributions
$4,183,048: The 2021 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $2,389,169 lower than this time in 2021.
$4,497,524: The 2021 year-to-date distributions for Williams County, showing a decrease of $4,066,632 from 2020.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
-45.30 percent: The percentage change from 2020 fourth quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $210,432,259 in 2020, down from $384,723,889 from the fourth quarter of 2019.
-45.09: The percentage change from fourth quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $224,400,004 in 2020, a decrease from $408,664,718 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Real Estate
135: Number of single-family homes sold to date in Williston. The number is up from 104 in 2020.
$288,955: The 2021 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston. The average is $3,924 higher than the same period in 2020, which had an average price of $285,031.
Transportation
9,187: 2021 year-to-date enplanements in Williston. That is a decrease of 9,183 from 2020. There were 2,633 enplanements in April 2021.
Building Permits
136: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, up from 82 in 2020. This includes permits for seven new residential homes and two commercial properties.
$7,452,259: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is down from $10,188,343 in 2020.
School Enrollment
4,082: Students enrolled in Williston Public School District No. 1 compared to 4,281 one year previous.
638: The number of students enrolled in Williams County Public School District No. 8 compared to 708 one year previous.
Births
54: Number of births at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston in April 2021, down from 76 in 2020.