IFundWomen (IFW) has announced two Williston businesses have received $10,000 from its Visa North Dakota Grant Program. Anna’s Groom Room and Style Uncorked Boutique will each receive the grant and a one-year Annual Coaching Membership on IFW.
Anna Denton, owner of Anna’s Groom Room, learned about the grant program at the Hello North Dakota Visa Small Business Roadshow August 13 at Meg-A-Latte – The Loft. She said she applied for the grant at the Visa lunch and learn workshop.
“The process was very easy,” said Denton. “The presenters walked me through the process with ease.”
The small business workshops were held across North Dakota this past summer. They covered a variety of topics such as securing online payments, upgrading ecommerce presence, branding, logo and website design, digital marketing, cash flow management, grant writing tips and more.
A panel of judges reviewed the applicants and identified the 20 businesses that stood out. The program helps remove barriers to financing that many small businesses face.
Both Denton and Kim Wenko, co-owner of Style Uncorked, were thrilled when they learned they had won the grant and free coaching.
“I was super excited,” said Wenko. “It’s not everyday someone gives you free money to pursue your dreams!”
Wenko and Deanette Piesik co-own Style Uncorked Boutique in Downtown Williston. The women’s apparel store recently celebrated its fifth anniversary in Williston.
“Williston is a great community that supports small businesses like us,” Wenko said.
Denton, who owns a pet grooming business, said she will utilize the grant to help wrap up some construction projects at her new building.
“I was very excited knowing that I would have the money to finish the sidewalk at our new facility, making it handicap accessible,” said Denton. “Also, the coaching program can take me another step further in my business!”
Like Style Uncorked, Anna’s Groom Room has been in business for five years in Williston. Denton said the community has been supportive during the pandemic.
“This is a very tight community,” said Denton. “The people in this community have shown unbreakable tenacity and have bonded together to help other business owners to succeed.”
According to the IFW website, Visa has committed millions of dollars in funding & resources to small businesses around the globe through grant programs and exclusive networking opportunities. The Visa North Dakota Grant Program provided a total of $200,000 to 20 businesses.
The following are the recipients of the 2021 Visa North Dakota Grant Program:
4E Winery, Mapleton, ND
Anna’s Groom Room, Williston, ND
BeBold Beer, Bismarck, ND
Brides on a Dime, Bismarck, ND
Cottonwood Cider House, Ayr, ND
Creative Dimensions, Minot, ND
Do., LLC, Jamestown, ND
Fargo Ergonomics, Fargo, ND
Foley, Fargo, ND
Grateful Cratefulls, West Fargo, ND
Knockout Fitness, Minot, ND
Magic City Hoagies, LLC, Minot, ND
Nature’s Nook Children’s Toys & Books, Minot, ND
Plinko by the Putt District, Minot, ND
Sand Ranch, Ashley, ND
Shepherd Industries, Nome, ND
Sleep Easy Anesthesia, LLC, West Fargo, ND
Style Uncorked Boutique, Williston, ND
The Intern Project, Fargo, ND
Theo Art School, Bismarck, ND