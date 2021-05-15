Yoga is one of the oldest forms of group exercise, starting with the Indus Valley Civilizations, it’s been documented to have been practiced as far back as 3,300 B.C. It’s low impact strength training makes it suitable for anyone and everyone no matter their physical ability.
Yoga is truly a great uniter of humans. Exhale Yoga & Wellness Studio opened its permanent location at 125 Main St. This chic, trendy yet soothing place is owned by Kari Hauge.
She has brought together yoga instructors Kelly and Sam Blomberg, Sarah Fetzerton, Brian Lawton, Linda Pitman and Denise Pippen to bring Williston a diverse set of classes for all. Exercise apparel and tools are available for purchase for newcomers or the dedicated yogi posing through the knees.