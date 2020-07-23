The Americans with Disabilities Act has provided millions of Americans with equal protections since it's inception in 1990. On Sunday, July 26, the ADA is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
"There is now a whole generation of people now that have grown up under the protection of the ADA and have never known anything different," Emily Schuman, Deputy Director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center told the Williston Herald. "It's interesting to see the differences in attitudes between those who were already living with a disability when the ADA was passed versus those who grew up already being protected by it."
Signed into law by President George H.W. Bush, the ADA is the first comprehensive civil rights law focused on persons with disabilities. In 2008, Congress amended the law to further clarify its definition of disability with the ADA Amendments Act of 2008. The purpose of the ADA is to protect the rights of over 54 million Americans with disabilities.
It opens the doors to participation in employment, state and local government programs, public accommodations, telecommunications, and transportation by prohibiting discrimination against people with disabilities, their families, and friends.
The Rocky Mountain ADA Center is one of ten federally funded ADA centers in the country, and serves North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming.
"We are really charged with providing information, guidance and training on the Americans with Disabilities Act," Schuman explained. "Anyone can get a hold of us, whether it's a business, individual, or organization and ask us how the ADA applies to them, what their rights and responsibilities are, and anything like that."
Schuman added that especially now during the current pandemic the center is getting an increased number of calls from individuals and businesses regarding their rights regarding masking. Schuman recommended anyone with questions visit the Center's website at www.rockymountainada.gov, or call 1-800-949-4232. To find out more about the ADA and its history, visit adaanniversary.org.