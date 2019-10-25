American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston was recently chosen by the Federal Reserve as one of only three community banks in the United States to be featured in its own exclusive video that premiered earlier this month at the 2019 Community Banking in the 21st Century Conference.
“Being selected as one of only three featured community banks in the US is a huge honor and we are very proud of the finished product,” said ASB&T President/CEO Dave Hanson. “The video turned out great and it shows that the credit for making ASB&T the great community bank it is belongs to the many current and former employees, directors and shareholders,” he added.
“The video does a good job showing the team approach we use in our business, the bank’s long-term dedication to our community and how we work with our customers to help them achieve their financial goals,” added ASB&T Chairman of the Board Pat Sogard.
Hanson and Sogard both said they appreciate the selection of ASB&T by the Federal Reserve as the video it produced sheds such a positive light on Williston and Northwest North Dakota. “It is nice to be able to share the true story of our wonderful community with the whole country,” Hanson said.
A link to the video can be found at www.asbt.com.
ASB&T is Williston’s only locally-owned community bank and in 2020 will celebrate 114 years of continuous family ownership as a community bank. With its main office and north branch in Williston, ASB&T has more than 80 employees.