At its recent annual shareholder meeting, David Hanson, president and chief executive officer announced that the American State Bank Holding Company, Inc. had another successful year in 2019. The company reported year-end total assets of more than $619,000,000. On average in 2019 the organization saw growth in total assets, deposits and loans.
The holding company’s wholly owned subsidiary, American State Bank & Trust Company, continued its historical practice of achieving strong growth and performance on an annual basis. Overall, the bank’s commitment to capital strength continues with strong and growing capital levels that are all well in excess of regulatory minimums. Hanson was pleased to report that the bank continued its dominant market share position in 2019. In addition, the bank’s total loan portfolio remains well diversified in the consumer, commercial, agricultural and residential real estate sectors. Hanson said, “ASB&T worked with its customers to address the financing needs of our unique economy.”
During the meeting, the shareholders re-elected the following Directors to the ASB&T Board: Tamara Davidson Sogard, Patrick O. Sogard, Earl Rennerfeldt, Laurie Furuseth, Ken Heen, Rick Tofte, Ryan Geltel and David Hanson. Recently retired ASB&T Executive Vice President and Senior Lending Officer Rick Braaten, was also elected to the Board of Directors. On December 31, 2019, Noel Hanson retired from the Board of Directors and was elected to join former Directors E.J. Hagan, Jr. MD, John McGinley and Donn Skadeland as Director Emeritus. Noel Hanson passed away on January 28, 2020.
“2019 was another successful year for American State Bank and Trust Company,” Hanson said, “Our staff continues to focus on the Bank’s mission to be the premier financial institution in our trade area by partnering with our customers to achieve their financial goals. We continue to support our growing customer base to successfully meet the challenges and opportunities in the Williston area. As part of our core business practices, we continue to support the many community projects, organizations and agencies through monetary contributions and employee participation.”
ASB&T continues to support many community groups and organizations. ASB&T designated the largest donation in its history, $500,000, to the Innovation Academy. Patrick Sogard said, “When the announcement of plans for the Innovation Academy came out in late July, our Board thought a substantial donation was the perfect way to show both community and financial support for the school district’s efforts to improve Williston’s education system.”
Among the other entities that received contributions from ASB&T are: CHI St. Alexius Williston Medical Foundation, Williston State College and Foundation, Coyote Foundation, Williston High School, Williston Middle School, St. Joseph’s School, Entertainment, Inc!, Upper Missouri Ministries, Relay For Life, Williston Regional Economic Development Corporation, Band Day Festival, Northwest Regional Science Fair, Bethel Lutheran Foundation, Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, Williston Downtowners Association and the Williston Senior Center.
An employee directed donation program, in its 10th year, also contributed more than $10,000 to 34 local organizations. Over the past 10 years the program has directed more than $230,000 in contributions on behalf of individual employees.