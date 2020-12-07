American State Bank & Trust Company has been partnering with the Salvation Army for over a quarter century to help bring Christmas to youth in the area that might otherwise go forgotten.
ASB has been collecting gifts for its “Fill A Forgotten Stocking” drive, accepting gifts for those youth ages 13 to 18 years old through Dec. 17. The Salvation Army will then wrap and distribute the gifts to area teens in need this Christmas. ASB Assistant Vice President and Marketing Office Debbie Richter said often times it’s a lot easier shopping for younger kids, leaving out the teenagers whose interests have moved beyond toys.
“It’s hard to shop for teens, because you want them to be happy with what you give them,” Richter told the Williston Herald. “I know that they are happy with any gift they receive from us, but it’s just nice to be able to get things that they really look forward to.”
Richter said most gift suggestions include items such as ear buds, hoodies, graphic t-shirts, books, board games, computer games, sports equipment and more. She added that most drives focus more on the family as a whole, or just younger children, making ASB’s program all the more important to the area.
“We don’t want anyone to feel left out, because Christmas is a terrible time to feel like you’re not important just because you’re older.” said Capt. Rachel Irvine of the Salvation Army. “
“This just helps to fill in that gap between the little ones and the adults or seniors,” Richter added. “It’s just something that makes it special for the teenagers.”
Richter said the bank is thankful every year to get an additional boost to their giving tree from Williston Middle School’s Students Against Destructive Decisions group, who fundraise every year to shop for gifts for the campaign. Richter said that while the group is not able to shop themselves this year, they are still raising money to donate, which the Salvation Army will use to purchase gifts.
Irvine said that the Salvation Army is seeing a lot of new families moving to the area, which has increased the need in the area. New families, and larger families with children over age five have made it difficult for the Salvation Army to make sure all needs are being accommodated; which is another reason Richter said it’s important for ASB to continue the yearly program.
“American State Bank has been in this community for going on 115 years, so taking care of our community is really important to us because the community has taken care of us.” Richter said. “We do as much as we can to give back, and it’s always been that way. We’re happy to help people, and we’re thankful for the business that walks through our door.”
Unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at the Main Office of American State Bank at 223 Main Street. For questions, contact Debbie Richter at 701-774-4100.