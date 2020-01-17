The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission announced that airport passenger boardings are up 10 percent across the state, and that Williston leads the state in terms of growth.
A release from the commission stated that the state's eight commercial airport finished 2019 with a statewide total of 1,191,569 passenger boardings, an increase of 108,452 from 2018.
That 10 percent growth made 2019 the second busiest year on record for North Dakota since 2014, at the height of the oil boom. Of the eight airports, seven reported seeing more passengers in 2019 than 2018, with Bismarck, Devils Lake and Fargo posting their highest passenger count on record.
“2019 was a monumental year for North Dakota’s aviation sector as our state saw the opening of the new Williston Basin International Airport and posted similar passenger numbers to what the state saw during the height of the recent oil boom," said Kyle Wanner, Executive Director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. "Sound investments in airport infrastructure throughout North Dakota has resulted in increased air transportation opportunities and benefits for our communities.”
With the opening of XWA, Williston showed the highest increase in passenger boardings, reporting 88,235 in 2019 versus 73,795 in 2018. This results in a 19.57 percent change, the highest in the state. Fargo comes in second with an increase of 11.64 percent. Bismarck, Minot and Dickinson round out the top five.
Williston's airport growth is especially significant looking into the last decade, as passenger boardings in 2010 were only at 15,897.