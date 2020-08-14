The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission announced that airline passenger levels in the state continue their slow recovery from the historically low passenger numbers that were seen earlier this year.
North Dakota’s eight commercial airports posted a total of 39,660 passengers boardings for July, higher than the passenger volume that has been seen in the last three months. Those number, however, only amount to 36 percent of the passenger levels experienced during the same month last year.
In Williston, XWA reported 1,635 boardings in July, compared to 8,420 boardings in July 2019. Boardings increased from 1,320 in June 2020, bringing the year to date boardings at XWA to 22,576.
“North Dakota’s commercial service airports have now seen three consecutive months of increases in passenger levels, available seats, load factors, and airline flights.” stated Kyle Wanner, Executive Director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. “Though the trend since the beginning of the pandemic has been positive thus far, we still have a long way to go to reach pre-pandemic passenger numbers and air service levels. I commend our airports and their employees on their resilience and all of their hard work to ensure that air travel is currently available and as safe as possible for the traveling public.”