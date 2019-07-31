Almost a year after ground was broken for a new state-of-the-art facility, Williston’s Pizza Hut is finally closer to getting a new home, despite construction delays.
What we knew
The Williston Herald spoke with Raymond Melendez of Ventana Design and Development back in April, who stated that a change in the restaurant’s initial design had increased the building’s height from 24 feet to 28 feet, requiring approval from the FAA, as lies along the path of aircraft coming and going from Sloulin Field.
Melendez stated that approval had already been granted for the 24-foot height, but the change necessitated additional applications to be submitted. In April, Melendez stated that the government shutdown in December 2018 had delayed the applications from getting approved.
The latest
On Tuesday, July 30, the Herald spoke with restaurant owner Russ Klug, who said approval was finally gained from the FAA and work began again on the site about two weeks ago. The delay was frustrating, he said, but he is glad that things are finally coming together.
If all goes well, Klug added, he hopes that construction on the facility will be completed by the end of September, with a planned opening for the early to middle of October.
Pizza Hut’s restaurant location closed in December 2018, with employees transitioning to the carry-out and delivery location while the new location in being built.
What’s next
Now that construction has picked up again, Klug said things will be moving “very rapidly” to get the restaurant up and running. Most of the equipment had already been delivered, Klug said, but has been sitting idle waiting for the building to be complete. With completion right over the horizon, Klug says he’s thrilled at what he’s been seeing on-site.
“It feels great,” Klug told the Williston Herald. “I stop (at the construction site) twice a day, once at lunch time and again usually in the evening just to see the progress that was made for the day. I’m like a kid in a candy store. It’s just great to see progress.”
Significant progress has been made at the site, with paving being done for the parking lot and the building becoming more enclosed as walls continue to go up. The new Pizza Hut will be located across from Applebee’s on 26th Street.