(May 20, 2020) Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, Inc. (AE2S) welcomes two Civil Engineering Interns and a Co-Op student at the civil and environmental engineering consulting firm’s Williston office.
Ben Olson studies Civil Engineering at the University of North Dakota. He is a native of Williston.
David Gonzalez studies Civil Engineering at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, which is also his hometown.
Frankie Baldwin studies Business Management Information Systems with plans to add Environmental Sciences at the University of Montana. He is spending a second summer in Williston with AE2S completing his Co-Op. Baldwin is originally from Missoula, Mont.
ABOUT AE2S
AE2S is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm that specializes in water, wastewater, water resources, rural water, civil engineering, surveying, mapping, GIS, structural engineering, electrical engineering, instrumentation and controls, communications, and financial services. AE2S has offices located in Lake Havasu, AZ; Keystone, CO.; Bismarck, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, and Williston, N.D.; Maple Grove and Lake of the Woods, MN.; Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, and Bozeman, MT.; Spearfish, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls, S.D.; Madison, WI; and Lehi, UT. For more information, visit www.ae2s.com or AE2S on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.