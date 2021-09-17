AE2S promotes Bogar

Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, Inc. has promoted of Brent Bogar to Communications Practice Leader. In his new role, he will be responsible for the business development and management of the firm’s communications and marketing services.
Bogar became a Senior Consultant with AE2S Nexus, the firm’s financial division, two years ago. “Since joining AE2S, his time has focused on legislative and public policy, funding and financial consulting, and communications. This unique combination of experiences will serve him well as he works with the team to strengthen the Communications Practice’s goals of creating stronger communities for our clients through public engagement, marketing, and communications,” says Jeff Hruby, AE2S Chief Development Officer.
Bogar previously owned a consulting company that focused on technology, communications, and strategic planning. He also served as a Williston City Commissioner from 2007 to 2013. Bogar holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications from NDSU.
ABOUT AE2S
AE2S is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm that specializes in water, wastewater, water resources, rural water, civil engineering, surveying, mapping, GIS, structural engineering, electrical engineering, instrumentation and controls, and communications services. AE2S has offices located in Dillon and Englewood, CO; Bismarck, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, and Williston, N.D.; Maple Grove and Lake of the Woods, MN.; Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, and Bozeman, MT.; Spearfish, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls, S.D.; Madison, WI; and Lehi, UT. For more information, visit www.ae2s.com or AE2S on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.