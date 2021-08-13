Kubota Tractor Corporation honored Acme Tools in Williston with the company’s Elite Award of Excellence.
The program, the company’s most prestigious dealership certification and designation, was created by Kubota’s senior leadership team in conjunction with its National Dealer Advisory Board to recognize dealers around the country that are providing customers with the “ultimate Kubota experience” from top quality equipment, to sales and financing, customer satisfaction and best in class service.
“Whether it is landscapers, contractors or large property owners, today’s customers expect equipment dealers to be top-notch, full-service partners. Kubota’s Award of Excellence program recognizes dealers that are already there, meeting and exceeding customers’ expectations,” says Todd Stucke, Sr. Vice President Sales Marketing & Product Support for Kubota. “Simply put, they are our very best, and they’ve set the bar high. For that, we thank and applaud them.”
The advisory board and Kubota worked together to narrow down its designation criteria to 22 that are the absolute most critical for longevity, segment growth and overall business success. They fall into five categories: customer experience, financial operations, sales and marketing, building brand value and service.
There are two certification levels within the program: Premier and Elite. Elite is the highest level.
“This is the seventh year of Kubota’s Award of Excellence program and it is already setting a high standard that will pave the way for sustained growth and market segment leadership,” Kubota Sr. Director, Sales and Ops/Dealer Development adds. “We have built a strong reputation for top quality on the manufacturing level and this award recognizes that Acme Tools is delivering on the Kubota promise before, during and after the sale.”
About Kubota Tractor Corporation
Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, TX, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment. For more information, visit www.kubotaUSA.com.
About Acme Tools
Acme Tools has 10 retail stores in North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. For more information, visit AcmeTools.com.