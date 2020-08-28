Tool distributor and retailer Acme Tools announced Chris Arcand has been recognized as a Certified Tools Specialist by Evergreen Marketing Group.
Evergreen, a national affiliation of independent distributors in the construction and industrial products industry, has the only training program in the country that certifies sales professionals in the tool and equipment industry.
Arcand is the Inside Sales Supervisor at the Acme Tools store in Williston.
The Evergreen professional development program requires sales professionals to complete a rigorous training program consisting of more than 137 hours of product, applications and sales training to become a Certified Tool Specialist.