Williston, N.D. – Kyle Leining has joined the Ackerman-Estvold Williston office as a full-time Civil Engineer. Mr. Leining holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND. He has worked in the Williston office as a seasonal intern and construction specialist for four summers. Mr. Leining will continue in the construction group during construction seasons and will assist the design team members throughout the winter on projects across the region.
Ackerman-Estvold is a professional engineering and architecture firm with corporate headquarters in Minot, ND, and additional office locations in Williston, ND, and Boise, ID. The firm provides planning, design, and construction services for public and private clients throughout North Dakota and surrounding states.
For more information about Ackerman-Estvold, or the services we provide visit us at www.ackerman-estvold.com.