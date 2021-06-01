Abele Apparel is moving out and moving up, expanding their boutique into the Harvest Plaza in Williston.
Abele Apparel was the first business to open up inside the Ebel Building, growing to the point that owner Angel Hanser knew it was time to relocate. Abele joins Benelli's Boutique and The Pick and Patch/Candy Crate as the latest business that has grown to the point of leaving the Ebel Building to start again in a larger space. Abele Apparel first transitioned from an online business created in 2019 to a physical storefront in October 2020. The new location will open its doors to the public on June 5 at 10 a.m.
"We were over in the Ebel Building for about seven months, and we just realized that we were running out of space." Hanser told the Williston Herald. "We really wanted something a little bit larger and a little bit more accommodating so we can carry more."
Abele Apparel carries a variety of women's clothing, including denims, tops, and handmade jewelry, with items ranging from extra-small to 3XL to cater to the many needs of her shoppers. This new store, she said, will allow Abele to carry about three times as much inventory as before.
"We weren't able to carry as much as we'd like to previously, just for lack of space." Hanser explained. "We just want to be able to carry a lot more to be more accommodating to the people of Williston."
Hanser has a fairly low-key opening planned for Saturday, with customer giveaways and special gifts for the first 25 customers, as well as snack and treats.
"Everybody's been peeking in the window wondering what it's like in here, so I'm excited to show everybody!" Hanser added.
Follow Abele Apparel Boutique online at facebook.com/abeleapparel and abeleapparel.com to stay up-to-date with events and what the store has to offer.