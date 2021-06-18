Small business in Williston is growing, with new business popping up all over, and one market seeing a lot of growth is the specialty boutique market, with two businesses opening their doors in Williston.
Abele Apparel first opened up inside the Ebel Building, but grew to the point it became necessary to expand. With an expanded shop set up in Harvest Plaza in Williston, Abele Apparel opened its new location June 5. Abele Apparel carries a variety of women’s clothing, including denims, tops, and handmade jewelry, with items ranging from extra-small to 3XL.
“People can expect a lot more inventory, a little bit easier shopping space and a lot more options for shopping.” Owner Angel Hanser told the Williston Herald.
Abele has also partnered with local clothing designer Natasha’s Canvas to carry a selection of graphic tees.
“Everybody has loved them, she has really unique works, so we have that local aspect, which I love.” Hanser said.
Customers can visit Abele Apparel online to place orders, or visit the location in Harvest Plaza. Follow Abele Apparel Boutique online at facebook.com/abeleapparel and abeleapparel.com to see what the store has to offer.
Across town along Second Avenue you’ll find Peachy’s Boutique, a newly opened business owned by Jessica Axemaker. Peachy’s was a dream Axemaker had as someone who loved to shop for others, but could never find clothing for herself.
“I could never find things for myself,” she said. “I was just the best shopping buddy, so I wanted to give people the experience where they can shop for themselves and find things in their size that makes them happy and comfortable and feel beautiful.”
Axemaker touts Peachy’s as a boutique for “curvy women’s apparel,” carrying a variety of dresses, tops, jackets and more, ranging from medium to 4X. Peachy’s also has a selection of jewelry and accessories, as well as an in-house tailor who can make alterations to any clothing Peachy’s sells, as well as custom work that customer’s bring in.
Axemaker said the response to her opening has been overwhelmingly positive, showing just how much Williston supports its hometown businesses.
“We live in an amazing community.” She said. “The reason I chose to open a store in this town is because I know how much this town needed a store like this, and how much they support small businesses. It’s really shown in these first few days.”
Visit Peachy’s Boutique online at www.peachysboutique.com or facebook.com/Peachys-Boutique.
With Abele’s, Peachy’s and other boutiques open in Williston, shoppers can find the clothing they need, no matter what your style.