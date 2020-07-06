The saying goes, “take a look, it’s in a book,” but the Williston Community Library is encouraging people not just to take a look, but to take a walk, too.
Children’s Librarian Morgan Cote came up with the idea for the Downtown Story Walk, to encourage people to get out, get reading and get to know some of Williston’s Downtown businesses. Cote and Library Director Andrea Placher set up the walk, which features Disney’s The Three Little Pigs, along Main Street, with 12 businesses participating.
Each businesses displays a page from the story, so people must stop by each business to get the whole story. While the Story Walk encourages people to read in an outside-of-the-box kind of way, Placher said it is also a way to recognize those businesses that have contributed to the library’s success.
“The main goal this year was to help our fellow businesses,” Placher told the Williston Herald. “We get such great support from local businesses, and every year we ask for donations, and they always support us. This year we didn’t do that, because everybody is kind of hurting, so we thought ‘what could we do to help them, because they always help us?’”
Placher and Cote said they hope that as people check out the story in the window, they also decide to take a look inside at what the businesses themselves have to offer. Each stop has a story page, with a map and directions to the next location, as well as sharing information on the Summer Reading Program and other library events. The first stop on the walk is Creation Carpets, located at 501 Main Street. If the program goes well, Placher said she hopes to be able to expand to include other businesses, and possibly even make it a seasonal attraction, swapping out stories to match the holidays.
“It’s really cool to be able to do these partnerships,” Placher said. “It’s been great to see how excited people got about it. I feel like they think they’re helping us, but for us to finally be able to help them in a way, it feels really good.”
At the library itself, Placher said the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state have halted plans to open the library for browsing to the pubic, however library take-out is still available, as is computer use by appointment. For library take-out or to make a computer appointment, call 701-774-8805 or visit willistonlibrary.com for more information.