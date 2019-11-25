Williston Economic Development recently released a look at the area's economy in October. Here are some of the highlights.
$2,354,915: Total sales tax distribution to Williams County in October. In Williston, the total was $1,886,942.
$24,413,384: Total sales tax distribution to Williams County for the first 10 months of 2019. Williston's total is $19,051,571.
$312,576: Average sale price of homes in Williston in October, based on the sale of 43 houses. That's up from $238,114 a year ago. when 54 homes were sold.
407: The number of single-family homes sold during the first 10 months of 2019. For the same period in 2018, the number was 385.
66: The number of building permits issued in Williston in October, compared to 30 the year prior.
$2,052,034: The value of October's building permits. In October 2018, the permits were worth $3,593,625.
61.8%: Hotel occupancy rate for October. That's down slightly from 62.8% for the same time last year.
$142,077: The amount of restaurant and lodging tax collected in October 2019. That's almost double the amount collected last October, when the number was $77,898.
70: Number of babies born at CHI St. Alexius Williston. In October 2018, there were 62 babies born.
7,408: Number of air passengers in October. Last year, there were 6,761 in October.