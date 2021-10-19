It was a chilly North Dakota morning, but that didn't stop the excitement happening at Williston Square.
Lenny and Miranda Johnson were joined by family, friends and City of Williston leaders as the group broke ground for Genesis, Williston Square's first retail offering.
"In 2010, Shawn (Wenko) and I were in a white suburban driving around Williston looking for a place. Now, fast forward to 2021, and here we are building our own facility." Lenny Johnson commented.
Construction work has already begun on the new 5,500 square foot facility, which is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2022. Genesis now joins restaurant Slim Chickens as the first businesses in the Square, with the Williston Economic Development office saying more exciting announcements will be coming soon.
Originally opened in 2014 as “Starboard”, Genesis changed their name in 2019, but continues to carry a large inventory of trending brands and styles for men, women, and children. Johnson said he and his staff had been feeling "squished" and are excited for the new expanded location.
"We are extremely excited and grateful for everybody that has supported us, from Williston and the surrounding area," Johnson said. "We could not have done this without everyone standing here; my staff, my wife and everyone that works in the City. It still seems surreal."